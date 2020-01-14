Global  

Vince Vaughn faces liberal outrage after he was seen with Trump during national championship game

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Vince Vaughn, a self-described libertarian and Republican party supporter was captured on video chatting with President Trump in his private box during the National Championship game on Monday.
News video: National Championship wagering at the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook

National Championship wagering at the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook

 We’re just under 72 hours away from the College Football National Championship Game between LSU and Clemson.

Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview [Video]Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview

Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview The college football season will culminate in a showdown at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans between the nation's two unbeaten..

Clemson students are confident in their team ahead of National Championship game [Video]Clemson students are confident in their team ahead of National Championship game

With a win in the national championship game, the Clemson Tigers will have gone two full seasons without a loss.

Vince Vaughn Greets Donald Trump & Melania at College Football Game in New Orleans

Vince Vaughn was seen greeting President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump while attending a College Football Playoff Game on Monday night (January 13)...
President Trump, Melania Trump cheered by crowd at LSU-Clemson national championship game

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump received a warm reception at Monday night's national championship football game between Louisiana State University...
VanhoozerCarol

Carol Vanhoozer RT @ckkirsch1: WELL. EVERY LIBERAL CAN JUST KISS MY ARSE. NOT ON THE RIGHT SIDE, NOT ON THE LEFT SIDE, BUT RIGHT DOWN THE MIDDLE.… 2 minutes ago

LovesUSA2

"WE" Are Q 4 FREEDOM RT @neesietweets: #VinceVaughn faces #liberal outrage after he was seen with #Trump during national championship game... (Anger comes from… 2 minutes ago

SameliasH

Samer Hazboun Vince Vaughn faces liberal outrage after he was seen with Trump during national championship game https://t.co/LDcJTHKBRm /#FoxNews 4 minutes ago

SameliasH

Samer Hazboun Vince Vaughn faces liberal outrage after he was seen with Trump during national championship game https://t.co/LDcJTHKBRm #FoxNews 4 minutes ago

