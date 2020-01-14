Watch: Jared Leto's ‘Morbius’ trailer

Oscar-winner Jared Leto has delved into his dark side once again, this time around to play the Marvel antihero Morbius, the Living Vampire. A day after glimpses from the trailer leaked online, Sony Pictures released the official trailer that introduces us to the character Michael Morbius.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources MORBIUS movie MORBIUS movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 02:55Published 12 hours ago Jared Leto, Matt Smith In 'Morbius' New Trailer Jared Harris, Jared Leto, Matt Smith and more star in this new trailer for 'Morbius'. Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with.. Credit: Movie Trailer News Duration: 02:45Published 17 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Sony’s first Morbius trailer is as ridiculous as ‘pseudo-vampire Marvel villain played by Jared Leto’ sounds After failing to grab fans with his portrayal of Joker in Suicide Squad, Jared Leto is trying his hand at playing a Marvel antihero named Morbius for Sony. The...

The Verge 17 hours ago



Jared Leto's 'Morbius' Teaser Trailer Released, Michael Keaton Makes Surprise Cameo! The teaser trailer for the upcoming Marvel movie Morbius has been released and it features a surprise cameo in the very last seconds! Jared Leto stars in the...

Just Jared 17 hours ago





Tweets about this