Watch: Jared Leto's ‘Morbius’ trailer

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Oscar-winner Jared Leto has delved into his dark side once again, this time around to play the Marvel antihero Morbius, the Living Vampire. A day after glimpses from the trailer leaked online, Sony Pictures released the official trailer that introduces us to the character Michael Morbius.
Check out the official teaser trailer for Morbius starring Jared Leto, Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson!
Release Date: July 31, 2020
Morbius is a superhero movie based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with...
Jared Harris, Jared Leto, Matt Smith and more star in this new trailer for 'Morbius'. Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with..
Credit: Movie Trailer News Duration: 02:45Published