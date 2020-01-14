Global  

Watch: Jared Leto's ‘Morbius’ trailer

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Oscar-winner Jared Leto has delved into his dark side once again, this time around to play the Marvel antihero Morbius, the Living Vampire. A day after glimpses from the trailer leaked online, Sony Pictures released the official trailer that introduces us to the character Michael Morbius.
News video: Morbius with Jared Leto - Official Teaser Trailer

Morbius with Jared Leto - Official Teaser Trailer 02:47

 Check out the official teaser trailer for Morbius starring Jared Leto, Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson! Release Date: July 31, 2020 Morbius is a superhero movie based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with...

MORBIUS movie [Video]MORBIUS movie

MORBIUS movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: One of Marvel's most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:55Published

Jared Leto, Matt Smith In 'Morbius' New Trailer [Video]Jared Leto, Matt Smith In 'Morbius' New Trailer

Jared Harris, Jared Leto, Matt Smith and more star in this new trailer for 'Morbius'. Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with..

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 02:45Published


Sony’s first Morbius trailer is as ridiculous as ‘pseudo-vampire Marvel villain played by Jared Leto’ sounds

Sony’s first Morbius trailer is as ridiculous as ‘pseudo-vampire Marvel villain played by Jared Leto’ soundsAfter failing to grab fans with his portrayal of Joker in Suicide Squad, Jared Leto is trying his hand at playing a Marvel antihero named Morbius for Sony. The...
The Verge

Jared Leto's 'Morbius' Teaser Trailer Released, Michael Keaton Makes Surprise Cameo!

The teaser trailer for the upcoming Marvel movie Morbius has been released and it features a surprise cameo in the very last seconds! Jared Leto stars in the...
Just Jared


