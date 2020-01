Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Viola Davis, McKenna Grace, and Allison Janney attend the premiere of their new movie Troop Zero on Monday night (January 13) at the Pacific Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles. Fellow cast members at the event included Jim Gaffigan, Milan Ray, Charlie Shotwell, Johanna Colon, and Bella Higginbotham. Viola also brought along 8-year-old daughter [...] 👓 View full article