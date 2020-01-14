Global  

Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Sify Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Ahead of its first look release, Alia Bhatt on Tuesday shared a glimpse of her upcoming biographical 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.
