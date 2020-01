It has been a spectacular 20 years from the time Hrithik Roshan debuted as an actor in his father Rakesh Roshan's Kaho Naa… Pyar Hai (2000) to his latest release Siddharth Anand's action-thriller War (2019). The super star, who overcame a stuttering problem as a young boy (he faced it openly and spoke about it in his interviews ...

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Birthday Special: Hrithik Roshan is more than a Greek God and these films are proof 2020 marks the beginning of a new decade and 20 years of Hrithik Roshan in the Hindi Cinema. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai became an overnight rage and Roshan...

Mid-Day 5 days ago



HBD Hrithik: Fans pour love & wishes for him Hrithik Roshan has come a long way in Bollywood. The actress marked his debut with 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai...' in 2000 and the film was an instant hit. The actor...

IndiaTimes 5 days ago





Tweets about this