Jennifer Lopez to Robert De Niro: Oscars 2020 snubs and surprises

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez, Awkwafina, Lupita Nyong'o and Robert De Niro were the actors who were snubbed at the Oscar nominations this year. Though the Academy Awards nods announcement on Monday, coming close on the heels of Bafta awards which was criticised for its lack of diversity, somehow tried to balance the scales with Cythia Erivo's...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment
News video: Oscar Surprise: Voters Pass Over Big Names

Oscar Surprise: Voters Pass Over Big Names 00:37

 Oscar voters passed over big names including Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy and Robert De Niro. Many were surprised by the first Academy Award nomination to actor Antonio Banderas. Reuters reports his nomination is for Spanish film “Pain and Glory.” Singer and actress Lopez was widely praised for...

Biggest Oscars 2020 Snubs: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lopez, Frozen 2 and More... [Video]Biggest Oscars 2020 Snubs: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lopez, Frozen 2 and More...

The Oscar nominations were announced earlier today and there seemed to be some stars missing from the list like Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro and Lupita Nyong'o. Here are the biggest..

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 01:15

Oscar Nomination Snubs [Video]Oscar Nomination Snubs

Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina are some of the most shocking snubs from this year’s Oscar nominations.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:12


Oscars 2020 nominations: Surprises, snubs and shade

'Joker' leads the pack with 11 Oscar nominations, but other top contenders like Lupita Nyong'o and Jennifer Lopez got left behind.
USATODAY.com

The 11 most egregious 2020 Oscar snubs — from Jennifer Lopez to Robert De Niro to women directors

The 11 most egregious 2020 Oscar snubs — from Jennifer Lopez to Robert De Niro to women directorsOscar nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards (airing on ABC February 9) were announced Monday morning, and though it was big for the likes of Warner Bros.'...
Business Insider


