Debutant Sharvari on The Forgotten Army: Given blood, sweat for the project Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Debutante Sharvari, who will be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial The Forgotten Army, says the shooting process for the show was physically challenging and that she has given her "blood, sweat and flesh" for the project.



In The Forgotten Army, she plays a key member of the famed Azad Hind Fauj or the Indian National Army (INA)... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Debutant Sharvari on 'The Forgotten Army': Given blood, sweat for the project Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Debutante Sharvari, who will be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial "The Forgotten Army", says the shooting process for the show was...

Sify 1 day ago





Tweets about this