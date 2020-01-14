Global  

Women Make Up Less Than 8% Of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

NPR Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The 2020 inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be announced Jan. 15. Systemic issues — in the industry and the nominating process — have maintained a severe imbalance.
