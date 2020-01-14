|
Scarlett's new look in and as 'Black Widow' revealed
|
|
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): Marvel Studios on Monday (local time) revealed a new look for Black Widow played by Scarlett Johanson.
|
|
|
