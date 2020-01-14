Global  

Scarlett's new look in and as 'Black Widow' revealed

Sify Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): Marvel Studios on Monday (local time) revealed a new look for Black Widow played by Scarlett Johanson.
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: BLACK WIDOW Movie 2020 - Special Look - Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr.

BLACK WIDOW Movie 2020 - Special Look - Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr. 01:37

 BLACK WIDOW Movie 2020 - Special Look Release Date: May 1st, 2020 Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr.

The Legacy Of 'Black Widow' [Video]The Legacy Of 'Black Widow'

Scarlett Johansson breaks down the legacy of her character Black Widow and what fans can expect from the "Black Widow" movie.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:30Published

Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Legacy [Video]Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Legacy

Check out the official "Legacy" featurette for Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt and Robert Downey Jr.! Release Date:..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:39Published


Scarlett Johansson's new look in and as Black Widow revealed

Marvel Studios on Monday (local time) revealed a new look for Black Widow played by Scarlett Johanson. Monday went well for Scarlett, surely. On one hand, she...
Mid-Day

Watch: Black Widow look featuring Scarlett

Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ teaser trailer that released last year was all things glorious, full of action, adventure, suspense and ‘family’...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •The Verge

