Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Antonio Brown Reveals Why He Hasn’t Agreed To Fight Logan Paul Yet

SOHH Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Antonio Brown Reveals Why He Hasn’t Agreed To Fight Logan Paul YetNFL star Antonio Brown is ready to get in the ring for a celebrity fight but only for the right price. The free agent professional football athlete has addressed the status of a possible bout against Internet personality Logan Paul. Big Facts: This week, AB hit up Instagram and admitted the initial fight offer amount […]

The post Antonio Brown Reveals Why He Hasn’t Agreed To Fight Logan Paul Yet appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

KSI Slams Logan Paul ‘I Lost’ Video & For Boxing Dirty In Rematch [Video]KSI Slams Logan Paul ‘I Lost’ Video & For Boxing Dirty In Rematch

KSI reacts to Logan Paul’s reactions to the reactions of the fight. Plus - James Charles is making his own competition show.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 05:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Antonio Brown Down to Fight Logan Paul, 'Square Up'

Logan Paul has called out Antonio Brown -- TO FIGHT IN A BOXING MATCH -- and the craziest part?! Antonio Brown says he's down! Paul -- whose rematch against KSI...
TMZ.com

Antonio Brown + Logan Paul Might Be “This” Close To Fighting: “I’d Drop You Faster Than The Patriots”

Antonio Brown + Logan Paul Might Be “This” Close To Fighting: “I’d Drop You Faster Than The Patriots”NFL free agent Antonio Brown and Internet personality Logan Paul might have just sparked boxing promoters’ interests. The high-profile entertainers have...
SOHH Also reported by •Just JaredDaily Caller

Tweets about this

CSNews2019

NFL News Antonio Brown Reveals Why He Hasn't Agreed To Fight Logan Paul Yet - National Football League News - https://t.co/N3NEFpDnzp 39 minutes ago

4hhteam

4hiphop Antonio Brown Reveals Why He Hasn’t Agreed To Fight Logan Paul Yet - NFL star Antonio Brown is ready to get in the… https://t.co/t60tY4OTJ8 46 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH Antonio Brown Reveals Why He Hasn't Agreed To Fight Logan Paul Yet #AntonioBrown #NFL https://t.co/NaOcd0BHYn https://t.co/zIE7opaoWE 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.