Joe Scarborough Doubts Bernie Sanders Told Elizabeth Warren a Woman Can’t Win: ‘Who’s Going to Say That?!”
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Did Senator Bernie Sanders privately express concern to Senator Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn’t be elected president of the United States? Joe Scarborough believes that, despite Warren’s claim of the conversation, he seriously doubted that happened. On the eve of the last Democratic primary debate before the first Iowa Caucus primary in three weeks, […]
On Monday, a rumor surfaced that in 2018 Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren a woman couldn't get elected President. Sanders denied that he said it. He lashed out at the media. He called the people that started the rumor liars. Well, it turns out that Sanders may be the liar. Business Insider Warren...