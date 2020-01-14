Global  

Steve Doocy: Outrage Over Vince Vaughn Meeting Trump Suggests America’s on Brink of Civil War

Mediaite Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Fox & Friends had a major meltdown over the liberal outrage *Vince Vaughn* has been getting after the actor spoke to President *Donald Trump* on Monday night.
News video: Vince Vaughn Goes Viral After Shaking Trump's Hand at Football Game

Vince Vaughn Goes Viral After Shaking Trump's Hand at Football Game 00:57

 Vince Vaughn Goes Viral After Shaking Trump's Hand at Football Game Vaughn, President Trump and his wife, Melania, attended the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans on Monday. According to a representative for Vaughn, they did not go to the game together but met "at the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Minneapolis-Born Actor Vince Vaughn Getting Backlash For Talking To President Trump [Video]Minneapolis-Born Actor Vince Vaughn Getting Backlash For Talking To President Trump

Minneapolis-born actor Vince Vaughn is receiving a lot of backlash on social media Tuesday, after he was seen interacting with President Donald Trump. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:26Published

Vince Vaughn under fire for shaking hands with President Donald Trump at game [Video]Vince Vaughn under fire for shaking hands with President Donald Trump at game

Vince Vaughn has come under fire on social media for shaking hands with U.S. President Donald Trump at an American football game on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vince Vaughn faces backlash after being spotted with Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): Vince Vaughn, an outspoken Democrat who in the past has supported Republican candidates, has recently been subject to...
Sify Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.com

The Internet Has A Lot to Say After Vince Vaughn Shakes Donald Trump's Hand

The Internet can't stop talking about..Vince Vaughn's handshake with President Donald Trump. On Monday, the actor of Wedding Crashers and The Break-Up fame was...
E! Online

