Exes Channing Tatum & Jessie J Reunite After Their Breakup Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

News spread about a month ago that Jessie J and Channing Tatum had broken up after over a year of dating…but the exes were just seen out together in Los Angeles! The 39-year-old actor and 31-year-old singer were seen shopping at Restoration Hardware in Los Angeles on Sunday (January 12). “They were both dressed down [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Channing Tatum and Jessie J spark rumours they're back together? Jessie J and Channing Tatum have set tongues wagging after they were spotted shopping together over the weekend in Los Angeles, California - four weeks after they split. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:41Published 11 hours ago Channing Tatum wants to 'rebuild' Channing Tatum wants to 'rebuild' The actor has taken to social media to share a series of inspiring quotes and photos, as he says he's ready to "grapple" with the new year and the new decade, and face.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:10Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this