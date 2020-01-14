Global  

Exes Channing Tatum & Jessie J Reunite After Their Breakup

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
News spread about a month ago that Jessie J and Channing Tatum had broken up after over a year of dating…but the exes were just seen out together in Los Angeles! The 39-year-old actor and 31-year-old singer were seen shopping at Restoration Hardware in Los Angeles on Sunday (January 12). “They were both dressed down [...]
