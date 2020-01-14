Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

#RefundWarren Trends as Progressives Draw Lines in the Sand Amid Bernie Sanders-Elizabeth Warren Dispute

Mediaite Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
As the feud between Senators *Elizabeth Warren* and *Bernie Sanders* continues to play out, some people have demanded that the Massachusetts lawmaker give back her campaign donations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Elizabeth Warren Speaks Out About Bernie Sanders Allegations

Elizabeth Warren Speaks Out About Bernie Sanders Allegations 00:32

 Sen. Elizabeth Warren talked about a report that Sen. Bernie Sanders said he doesn’t believe a woman could win the presidency. Warren said the two talked in 2018 about the 2020 election and the possibility of a female Democratic candidate. She stated: "I thought a woman could win; he disagreed.”...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders said a woman could NOT win [Video]Sanders said a woman could NOT win

On Monday, a rumor surfaced that in 2018 Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren a woman couldn&apos;t get elected President.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Warren Claims Bernie Sent Volunteers To Trash Her [Video]Warren Claims Bernie Sent Volunteers To Trash Her

Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” the Bernie Sanders campaign is attacking her on the trail. Sanders volunteers are using a script to suggest Warren appealed mainly to highly educated..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CNN Report That Bernie Told Warren a Woman Can’t Win Lights Up Social Media, Draws Skepticism

With the 2020 Democratic presidential primary heating up, there's a new report today about *Bernie Sanders* allegedly telling *Elizabeth Warren* in a private...
Mediaite Also reported by •France 24TIME

It's getting hot in Iowa as Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren tangle

So much for Midwestern nice When sniping erupts between progressives Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, known for never having a bad word about each other, you...
Newsday


Tweets about this

KenMeyer91

Ken Meyer RT @Mediaite: #RefundWarren Trends as Progressives Draw Lines in the Sand Amid Bernie Sanders-Elizabeth Warren Dispute https://t.co/519k6ZL… 14 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite #RefundWarren Trends as Progressives Draw Lines in the Sand Amid Bernie Sanders-Elizabeth Warren Dispute https://t.co/519k6ZLlRS 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.