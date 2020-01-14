#RefundWarren Trends as Progressives Draw Lines in the Sand Amid Bernie Sanders-Elizabeth Warren Dispute
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () As the feud between Senators *Elizabeth Warren* and *Bernie Sanders* continues to play out, some people have demanded that the Massachusetts lawmaker give back her campaign donations.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren talked about a report that Sen. Bernie Sanders said he doesn’t believe a woman could win the presidency. Warren said the two talked in 2018 about the 2020 election and the possibility of a female Democratic candidate. She stated: "I thought a woman could win; he disagreed.”...
With the 2020 Democratic presidential primary heating up, there's a new report today about *Bernie Sanders* allegedly telling *Elizabeth Warren* in a private...