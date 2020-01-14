Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Billie Eilish to sing the new James Bond theme

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The pop star will record the title track for the new Bond film, No Time To Die.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Billboard News - Published < > Embed
News video: Billie Eilish Set to Sing & Write New James Bond Theme Song | Billboard News

Billie Eilish Set to Sing & Write New James Bond Theme Song | Billboard News 01:09

 Is Billie Eilish about to join a storied club that includes Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Duran Duran, Madonna, Adele and Sam Smith?

Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish to record Bond theme? [Video]Billie Eilish to record Bond theme?

Billie Eilish is reportedly in talks to record the theme song for 'No Time To Die', which would make her the youngest artist to tackle a James Bond theme.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:54Published

Did Beyoncé Just Drop A Hint That She Is Involved With The New James Bond Movie? [Video]Did Beyoncé Just Drop A Hint That She Is Involved With The New James Bond Movie?

Just like all James Bond thriller movies, the upcoming &quot;No Time To Die&quot; needs a great theme song.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish to perform new James Bond movie theme song

American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish is to perform the theme song from the upcoming James Bond film "No Time to Die," the singer and movie's producers said...
Reuters

Billie Eilish drops James Bond theme song hint before No Time To Die

Billie Eilish drops James Bond theme song hint before No Time To DieOn Tuesday, she posted a series of pictures of Bond actresses to her Instagram Stories
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wusa9

WUSA9 Billie Eilish to sing James Bond 'No Time To Die' theme song https://t.co/WH2HaDTVHp 2 seconds ago

WWLTV

WWL-TV Billie Eilish to sing James Bond 'No Time To Die' theme song https://t.co/C0fCjiyOzz 3 seconds ago

Android311

Drewbacca My god...she can’t sing! She whispers over sound effects!!!!! Billie Eilish will sing the theme to the next James B… https://t.co/GPDMFk0UZz 17 seconds ago

ukrockdrummer

Tim Billie Eilish (pictured here with SU-METAL and MOAMETAL) is to sing the title track for the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" 23 seconds ago

indieimmy

Imran Sheikh Billie Eilish to sing the new James Bond theme. #NoTimeToDie #BillieEilish https://t.co/2lLybRmLQc 1 minute ago

HeyJudeMullen

Judy Mullen RT @THR: The next #JamesBond film has its singer: @billieeilish https://t.co/amNyqtFpe0 #NoTimeToDie 1 minute ago

KREM2

KREM 2 NEWS Billie Eilish to sing James Bond 'No Time To Die' theme song https://t.co/JjnxM4FUcH 2 minutes ago

NoMoreHeroeX

mybdtfnsy @meduzaproject - What did Daniel Craig say to Billie Eilish when she wanted to sing a song about James Bond? - What? - Elba is in Tuscany 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.