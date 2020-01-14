Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Charlie Hunnam Says He Was Impressed By His 'The Gentlemen' Co-Stars Matthew McConaughey & Hugh Grant!

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Charlie Hunnam stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (January 13) to dish all about his star-studded film, The Gentlemen! The 39-year-old actor shared what it was like working with big stars like Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant and director Guy Ritchie in the film. “Fantastic. Matthew and I had a long period [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Movie Trailer News - Published < > Embed
News video: These Famous Actors Explore 'The Gentlemen'

These Famous Actors Explore 'The Gentlemen' 01:35

 Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, Michelle Dockery, and Jeremy Strong talk about the tone of this new movie.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Gentlemen' Auteur Guy Ritchie [Video]'The Gentlemen' Auteur Guy Ritchie

Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and the cast of "The Gentlemen" discuss the distinct style of director Guy Ritchie. From his rhythmic dialogue to his unique sense of humour, the auteur is able to..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:34Published

The Gentlemen movie - Get Out! - Matthew McConaughey [Video]The Gentlemen movie - Get Out! - Matthew McConaughey

From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Matthew McConaughey Joins 'The Gentlemen' Co-Stars Charlie Hunnam & Hugh Grant for Day of Press!

Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and Hugh Grant are hard at working promoting their new movie The Gentlemen! The actors stopped by for an interview with Andy...
Just Jared

Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, & 'The Gentlemen' Cast Gather for NYC Photo Call

Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, and Henry Golding pose for a group photo while attending a photo call for The Gentlemen on...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

JustJared

JustJared.com Charlie Hunnam opened up on @FallonTonight about being really impressed by his #TheGentlemen co-stars - Watch here: https://t.co/yEpA6BVC8x 15 minutes ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Charlie Hunnam Says He Was Impressed By His 'The Gentlemen' Co-Stars Matthew McConaughey & Hugh Grant! 35 minutes ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Charlie Hunnam Says He Was Impressed By His 'The Gentlemen' Co-Stars Matthew McConaughey & Hugh Grant! https://t.co/MqwtAdamyT di @JustJared 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.