Lana Condor Opens Up About Jordan Fisher Joining 'TATBILB' Sequel & The 'Cinderella' Moment in The Film

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Lana Condor is talking all about the upcoming To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel in the January 2020 issue of Teen Vogue. Chatting with the magazine, the 22-year-old actress spoke candidly about bringing in Jordan Fisher for the role of John Ambrose McLaren. Lana says she knew instantly that Jordan was perfect for [...]
