Demi Lovato Reveals She's Performing at The Grammys!
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Demi Lovato is officially performing at the 2020 Grammys! Taking to her Instagram, the 27-year-old musician shared the big news to her fans. “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing 😇😝,” Demi captioned the image. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato She’s right too – Demi [...]
Demi Lovato has just announced that she’ll be performing at the 2020 Grammys! The 27-year-old musician took to her Instagram to reveal the big news. “I told... Just Jared Jr Also reported by •E! Online