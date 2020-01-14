Demi Lovato Reveals She's Performing at The Grammys!

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Demi Lovato is officially performing at the 2020 Grammys! Taking to her Instagram, the 27-year-old musician shared the big news to her fans. “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing 😇😝,” Demi captioned the image. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato She’s right too – Demi [...] 👓 View full article

