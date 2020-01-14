Global  

Demi Lovato Reveals She's Performing at The Grammys!

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Demi Lovato is officially performing at the 2020 Grammys! Taking to her Instagram, the 27-year-old musician shared the big news to her fans. “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing 😇😝,” Demi captioned the image. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato She’s right too – Demi [...]
News video: Demi Lovato to perform at 2020 Grammys

Demi Lovato to perform at 2020 Grammys 00:55

 Demi Lovato has revealed she will perform at the forthcoming Grammy Awards - her first gig since her overdose in 2018.

Demi Lovato's new rebirth tattoo [Video]Demi Lovato's new rebirth tattoo

Demi Lovato's new back tattoo symbolises her "rebirth".

Demi Lovato celebrates holidays with empowering new tattoo [Video]Demi Lovato celebrates holidays with empowering new tattoo

Demi Lovato marked the holiday season with some empowering new ink.

Demi Lovato Will Perform at Grammys 2020!

Demi Lovato has just announced that she’ll be performing at the 2020 Grammys! The 27-year-old musician took to her Instagram to reveal the big news. “I told...
Just Jared Jr

