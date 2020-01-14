Global  

'Highlander' actor Stan Kirsch dead at 51

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Actor Stan Kirsch, best known for his role as Richie Ryan on the original “Highlander” TV series, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Highlander' Star Stan Kirsch Dies At 51

'Highlander' Star Stan Kirsch Dies At 51 00:30

 Stan Kirsch has died.

'Highlander' TV Star Stan Kirsch Dead at 51 After Hanging

Stan Kirsch -- better known as Richie Ryan on the original "Highlander" TV series -- was found dead in his L.A. home. Law enforcement sources confirm Stan's...
TMZ.com

'Actor Stan Kirsch, who starred on 'Highlander' and appeared on 'Friends,' dies at 51

Actor Stan Kirsch, who starred in the TV show "Highlander" before becoming an acting coach, has died at age 51, his wife Kristyn Green confirmed.
USATODAY.com

NatalieAndJer04

Natalie P RT @THR: Stan Kirsch, the actor best known for playing Richie Ryan on the '90s TV series 'Highlander,' died on Saturday due to apparent sui… 47 seconds ago

terracotta05

Constantino Republican 'Highlander' actor Stan Kirsch dead at 51 https://t.co/wt3cxG5Vzi 57 seconds ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Stan Kirsch Dies: ‘Highlander: The Series’ Actor Was 51 https://t.co/hR68RsHqyq via @Deadline 1 minute ago

BlueQuartzGames

Blue Quartz Games I just saw that Stan Kirsch who starred as Richie Ryan on the Highlander TV series committed suicide this past week… https://t.co/xYtv92wgL5 2 minutes ago

DigMemePray

DigMemePray | Assange MUST NOT be Epsteined RED SCARF & DOOR KNOB? -> Highlander actor Stan Kirsch dies aged 51 in apparent suicide at his Los Angeles home - S… https://t.co/vUakS1N5ix 4 minutes ago

g_vester

Bert Vester RT @Independent: Friends actor and Highlander TV star Stan Kirsch dies, aged 51 https://t.co/tsePxk6kZU 4 minutes ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life Actor Stan Kirsch, who starred on "Highlander" and appeared on "Friends," has died at age 51. https://t.co/ezUgLOdj0A 4 minutes ago

DigMemePray

DigMemePray | Assange MUST NOT be Epsteined RED SCARF & DOOR KNOB? -> According to the Los Angeles Coroner's office, the cause of death was listed as a suicide… https://t.co/kNHGXxKaPC 4 minutes ago

