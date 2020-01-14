Natalie P RT @THR: Stan Kirsch, the actor best known for playing Richie Ryan on the '90s TV series 'Highlander,' died on Saturday due to apparent sui… 47 seconds ago

Constantino Republican 'Highlander' actor Stan Kirsch dead at 51 https://t.co/wt3cxG5Vzi 57 seconds ago

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Stan Kirsch Dies: ‘Highlander: The Series’ Actor Was 51 https://t.co/hR68RsHqyq via @Deadline 1 minute ago

Blue Quartz Games I just saw that Stan Kirsch who starred as Richie Ryan on the Highlander TV series committed suicide this past week… https://t.co/xYtv92wgL5 2 minutes ago

DigMemePray | Assange MUST NOT be Epsteined RED SCARF & DOOR KNOB? -> Highlander actor Stan Kirsch dies aged 51 in apparent suicide at his Los Angeles home - S… https://t.co/vUakS1N5ix 4 minutes ago

Bert Vester RT @Independent: Friends actor and Highlander TV star Stan Kirsch dies, aged 51 https://t.co/tsePxk6kZU 4 minutes ago

USA TODAY Life Actor Stan Kirsch, who starred on "Highlander" and appeared on "Friends," has died at age 51. https://t.co/ezUgLOdj0A 4 minutes ago