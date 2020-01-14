Elizabeth Warren Demands SEC Probe Into Whether Trump Gave Mar-a-Lago Guests Heads Up on Soleimani Strike
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Senator *Elizabeth Warren* (D-MA) has called on the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission to look into whether President *Donald Trump* gave his Mar-a-Lago guests advance notice of the airstrike on *Qasem Soleimani*.
Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019 New details have revealed that . the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was authorized by Donald Trump nearly seven months ago. The information comes from five current and former top level administration officials. According to NBC,...
Since the Jan. 3 drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most important general, the Trump administration has offered shifting rationales for the... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Mediaite
