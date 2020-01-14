Global  

Elizabeth Warren Demands SEC Probe Into Whether Trump Gave Mar-a-Lago Guests Heads Up on Soleimani Strike

Mediaite Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Senator *Elizabeth Warren* (D-MA) has called on the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission to look into whether President *Donald Trump* gave his Mar-a-Lago guests advance notice of the airstrike on *Qasem Soleimani*.
News video: Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019

Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019 01:24

 Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019 New details have revealed that . the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was authorized by Donald Trump nearly seven months ago. The information comes from five current and former top level administration officials. According to NBC,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Accuses Democrats Of Sabotaging Bernie's Campaign [Video]Trump Accuses Democrats Of Sabotaging Bernie's Campaign

President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to sabotage Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to Politico, Trump said they’re using the impeachment trial as a distraction. He said they’re pulling..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Michael Moore Slams Elizabeth Warren [Video]Michael Moore Slams Elizabeth Warren

Michael Moore is mad at Elizabeth Warren. Why? Moore said Warren is backstabbing Sen. Bernard Sanders. Moore is a long time Sanders supporter. "Why Elizabeth chose to stick a knife in Bernie’s back..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Warren doubles down on linking Soleimani strike to impeachment, says Trump risked war for politics

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Friday charged that President Trump ordered last week’s U.S. drone attack in Iraq that killed...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

The Trump Administration’s Fluctuating Explanations for the Soleimani Strike

Since the Jan. 3 drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most important general, the Trump administration has offered shifting rationales for the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comMediaite

