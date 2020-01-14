Global  

Emmy Rossum Found Out 'Shameless' Is Ending on Twitter

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Shameless is ending after 11 full seasons on Showtime and the former star of the show, Emmy Rossum, found out the news on Twitter! “Just learned about SHAMELESS on Twitter! Eleven seasons is ten more than most shows get! Bravo to an incredible run for a wonderful cast and crew,” Emmy wrote in her supportive [...]
News video: Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ to End After Season 11

Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ to End After Season 11 01:25

 Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ to End After Season 11 Showtime recently announced that their acclaimed comedy series, ‘Shameless,’ would be coming to an end after its 11th season. The news is expected, as the U.K. version of the show, on which Showtime’s is based, also ran for 11 seasons. William...

Emmy Rossum Learned Shameless Is Ending...From Twitter

Emmy Rossum found out her TV home of nine years, Shameless, is coming to an end via Twitter. Rossum, who played eldest Gallagher child Fiona on the Showtime...
E! Online

