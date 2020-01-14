Emmy Rossum Found Out 'Shameless' Is Ending on Twitter
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Shameless is ending after 11 full seasons on Showtime and the former star of the show, Emmy Rossum, found out the news on Twitter! “Just learned about SHAMELESS on Twitter! Eleven seasons is ten more than most shows get! Bravo to an incredible run for a wonderful cast and crew,” Emmy wrote in her supportive [...]
Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ to End After Season 11 Showtime recently announced that their acclaimed comedy series, ‘Shameless,’ would be coming to an end after its 11th season. The news is expected, as the U.K. version of the show, on which Showtime’s is based, also ran for 11 seasons. William...