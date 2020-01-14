Emmy Rossum Found Out 'Shameless' Is Ending on Twitter

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Shameless is ending after 11 full seasons on Showtime and the former star of the show, Emmy Rossum, found out the news on Twitter! “Just learned about SHAMELESS on Twitter! Eleven seasons is ten more than most shows get! Bravo to an incredible run for a wonderful cast and crew,” Emmy wrote in her supportive [...] 👓 View full article

