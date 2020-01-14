Frances Kate Middleton 'will have to represent the face of Britain's future' following 'Megxit,' experts say - Fox News. Ka… https://t.co/Tu3SgFaxhX 7 seconds ago CHET DAY Kate Middleton ‘will have to represent the face of Britain’s future’ following ‘Megxit,’ experts say… https://t.co/ohoJR52h4h 3 minutes ago Katie Yee⭐⭐⭐TEAM JESUS➕🙏❤🇺🇸😀 Kate Middleton ‘will have to represent the face of Britain’s future’ following ‘Megxit,’ experts say https://t.co/LZTACtu7d8 5 minutes ago MATT Kate Middleton ‘will have to represent the face of Britain’s future’ following ‘Megxit,’ experts say https://t.co/EqTIzHAp5N #FoxNews 16 minutes ago Citi-Digests "Kate Middleton ‘will have to represent the face of Britain’s future’ following ‘Megxit,’ experts say" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/1VatQBOiW8 21 minutes ago Harold Irie Kate Middleton ‘will have to represent the face of Britain’s future’ following ‘Megxit,’ experts say -How amusing,… https://t.co/peGZvNIadA 24 minutes ago 🇺🇸Winners & Losers⭐⭐⭐ William and Kate make excellent leadership examples to follow. Wishing them well in their endeavors. #RoyalsFamily… https://t.co/LtkVr8hF4H 24 minutes ago Doveish "Kate Middleton ‘will have to represent the face of Britain’s future’ following ‘Megxit,’ experts say" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/0u5NvYBvaP 32 minutes ago