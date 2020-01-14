Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cynthia Erivo Responds to 2020 Oscar Nominations' Lack of Diversity

Billboard.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Cynthia Erivo was 30,000 feet above the Pacific when she found out that she was nominated for two Academy Awards on Monday (Jan. 13), but she may as...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cynthia Erivo Talks BAFTA Backlash [Video]Cynthia Erivo Talks BAFTA Backlash

While promoting her new HBO miniseries "The Outsider" in Los Angeles, "Harriet" star Cynthia Erivo discussed the backlash surrounding the lack of diversity reflected in the BAFTA nominations and her..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 00:49Published

Cynthia Erivo reportedly declines invitation to perform at BAFTAs amid diversity backlash [Video]Cynthia Erivo reportedly declines invitation to perform at BAFTAs amid diversity backlash

Cynthia Erivo reportedly turned down the opportunity to perform at the BAFTA Awards, due to all the acting nominees for gongs at the event being white.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cynthia Erivo Is Just an Oscar Away From EGOT Status

Just like that, Cynthia Erivo is one step closer to becoming an EGOT. Erivo is nominated for two Oscars at the 2020 Academy Awards. The star of HBO's The...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.com

2020 Academy Award nominations spark outrage, return of #Oscarssowhite

This year's Academy Award nominations have created new controversy over whether the Oscars are too white and too male. Nineteen out of the 20 acting nominees on...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Music_News_US

Music Cynthia Erivo Responds to 2020 Oscar Nominations' Lack of Diversity #Music https://t.co/xnIU4tVCky https://t.co/mpWcKx21Aj 32 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Cynthia Erivo Responds to 2020 Oscar Nominations' Lack of Diversity https://t.co/d314YOs9Nv #billboard #musicnews… https://t.co/cWllC7dJAU 1 hour ago

GeorgeAddison87

George Addison #Cynthia Erivo Responds to All-White #BAFTA Acting Nominees: ‘It’s Time for Change’ Hadn't #Oscar voting closed at… https://t.co/Zw1gfCxEfP 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.