Kylie Jenner's Former Assistant Victoria Villarroel Reveals Why She Quit After 5 Years

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Victoria Villarroel quit her job as Kylie Jenner‘s personal assistant back in early 2019, but the news is just now starting to spread. In fact, the 27-year-old, who is now becoming an Instagram influencer, opened up a few months back about why she decided to leave her job working for Kylie. “After five years, it [...]
News video: Kylie Jenner's assistant quits working for her

Kylie Jenner's assistant quits working for her 00:38

 Kylie Jenner's assistant Victoria Villarroel has quit working for her so that she can pursue a career as a social media influencer.

