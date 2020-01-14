Kylie Jenner's Former Assistant Victoria Villarroel Reveals Why She Quit After 5 Years

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Victoria Villarroel quit her job as Kylie Jenner‘s personal assistant back in early 2019, but the news is just now starting to spread. In fact, the 27-year-old, who is now becoming an Instagram influencer, opened up a few months back about why she decided to leave her job working for Kylie. “After five years, it [...] 👓 View full article

