Prince William continues performing royal duties in midst of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unprecedented move to distance themselves from their duties as senior members of the royal family and establish financial...

Why Prince Harry's Royal Future Was in Question Long Before He Met Meghan Markle Prince Harry, out. In a startling turn of events, the 35-year-old and his wife, Meghan Markle, have announced their intention to "step back as 'senior' members...

E! Online 1 week ago



