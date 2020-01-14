Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

McKenna Grace & Kai Ture Premiere New Prime Movie 'Troop Zero'

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
McKenna Grace shows off her dress while attending the premiere of her new movie Troop Zero held at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on Monday (January 13) in Los Angeles. The 13-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Kai Ture, Bella Higginbotham, Charlie Shotwell, Milan Ray, and Johanna Colon. Troop Zero is [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Viola Davis, Allison Janney Premiere 'Troop Zero'

Viola Davis, Allison Janney Premiere 'Troop Zero' 02:25

 At the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming comedy "Troop Zero", stars Viola Davis and Allison Janney share what fans can expect in the comedy, which centres around a misfit youth group made up of mostly eccentric young girls who set out to win a talent show.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Troop Zero movie clip - Selling Cookies [Video]Troop Zero movie clip - Selling Cookies

Troop Zero movie clip - Selling Cookies - Prime Video The ABCs of selling: A - Always B - Be C - Cookies Plot synopsis: In rural 1977 Georgia, a misfit girl dreams of life in outer space. When a..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:55Published

Now Screening: 'Bad Boys For Life,' 'Dolittle' & 'Troop Zero' | THR News [Video]Now Screening: 'Bad Boys For Life,' 'Dolittle' & 'Troop Zero' | THR News

Now Screening: 'Bad Boys For Life,' 'Dolittle' & 'Troop Zero' | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Viola Davis, McKenna Grace, & Allison Janney Step Out for 'Troop Zero' Premiere!

Viola Davis, McKenna Grace, and Allison Janney attend the premiere of their new movie Troop Zero on Monday night (January 13) at the Pacific Theatres at The...
Just Jared

Raegan Revord Asks McKenna Grace To Marry Her In This Cute 'Young Sheldon' Clip - Watch!

McKenna Grace sports a pink streak in her hair for her new appearance on Young Sheldon. The 13-year-old actress returns as Paige in the CBS show, where she’s...
Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Luca_Forzin

Luca Forzin McKenna Grace & Kai Ture Premiere New Prime Movie 'Troop Zero' McKenna Grace shows off her dress while attending… https://t.co/PnGEOaZXLD 3 days ago

kai_ture

Kai N. Ture’ RT @justjaredjr: .@MckennaGraceful joined her co-stars and a bunch of her friends at the premiere of her new movie #TroopZero! https://t.… 3 days ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. .@MckennaGraceful joined her co-stars and a bunch of her friends at the premiere of her new movie #TroopZero! https://t.co/uZnIlVpS39 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.