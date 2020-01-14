McKenna Grace & Kai Ture Premiere New Prime Movie 'Troop Zero'
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () McKenna Grace shows off her dress while attending the premiere of her new movie Troop Zero held at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on Monday (January 13) in Los Angeles. The 13-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Kai Ture, Bella Higginbotham, Charlie Shotwell, Milan Ray, and Johanna Colon. Troop Zero is [...]
At the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming comedy "Troop Zero", stars Viola Davis and Allison Janney share what fans can expect in the comedy, which centres around a misfit youth group made up of mostly eccentric young girls who set out to win a talent show.