Ross Lynch & Gavin Leatherwood Continue Their Bromance In 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' BTS Video
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Ross Lynch and Gavin Leatherwood show off their bromance in this new behind-the-scenes video! The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-stars show just how close they are while giving some tidbits while filming the part three music video trailer. At one point, Gavin checks out Ross‘ teeth and helps get something out with his thumb, then [...]
Check out the official trailer for the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 starring Kiernan Shipka, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Richard Coyle, Ross Lynch and Tati Gabrielle!
Release Date: January 24, 2020 on Netflix
Chilling...
Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) is telling her friends to go to Hell, literally, in the new trailer for the upcoming third season of Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures... The Wrap Also reported by •E! Online •Just Jared
