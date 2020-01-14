Global  

Meghan Markle Jets Off to Vancouver in Style Amid Royal Family Drama

E! Online Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The Duchess of Sussex has left the building. After a long few weeks of family turmoil amidst Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down as senior members of the royal...
News video: Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone

Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone 01:52

 Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s wish for a more independent future following crisis talks involving the most senior members of the royal family. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Megxit: Whither The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex? [Video]Megxit: Whither The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex?

Elle Magazine reports 'Sussexit,' or 'Megxit,' is in full effect. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced plans to divide their time between the UK and North America. They also say they intend..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Let’s Talk: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit [Video]Let’s Talk: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit

ABC news royal contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber discusses the latest of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choosing to split their time between the UK and Canada.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 04:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Inside Meghan Markle's Daily Life Since Returning to Canada Amid Royal Family Drama

Meghan Markle is finding her new normal in Canada. A source tells E! News the Duchess of Sussex is back at the million dollar mansion that David Foster and...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.comSeattle TimesTamworth HeraldIndependentAceShowbizNew Zealand Herald

Andy Cohen Offers Meghan Markle a Job!

Meghan Markle is leaving her life as a “senior” member of the royal family alongside her husband Prince Harry, and the pair plan to split their time between...
Just Jared

