Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After Almost 9 Years Together

E! Online Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have called it quits. After almost nine years together, the High School Musical alum and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor have decided to go their...
News video: Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After 9 Years of Dating

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After 9 Years of Dating 01:02

 Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After 9 Years of Dating According to US Weekly, the couple recently called it quits. An unnamed source told the publication, "Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup." Rumors of a...

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Break Up [Video]Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Break Up

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler have reportedly split and now I no longer believe in true love.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 01:26Published

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's relationship secrets [Video]Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's relationship secrets

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's relationship secrets The couple are often separated for work but Vanessa revealed, she and Austin rely on technology to keep in touch. She told the February issue of..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:10Published


Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Split After Over 8 Years of Dating (Report)

A report has emerged suggesting Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have split up after almost a decade of dating. “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up,...
Just Jared

Vanessa Hudgens Hits the 'Bad Boys for Life' Red Carpet Solo After Split From Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens is smiling solo on the red carpet. The 31-year-old actress looked happy on the red carpet at the premiere of Bad Boys for Life on Tuesday night...
Just Jared

farahzumbaaa

farahzumbaaaa RT @ChildhoodShows: Zac Efron on his way to Vanessa Hudgens' house after hearing she's broke up with Austin Butler https://t.co/D419nPL4IP 2 seconds ago

gloriavaz11

gloria vazquez RT @NickMenakos: Zac Efron when he finds out that Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke up https://t.co/UqnIH86VGC 2 seconds ago

AlphaBratZ

your bitch ain’t your bitch RT @Brooke_SP4: zac efron after reading that vanessa hudgens and austin butler split up https://t.co/oyB8V7xBvZ 3 seconds ago

mawiannegawang

Mari RT @makalapua24: me: *goes on Twitter* twitter: *trending* austin butler & vanessa hudgens me: oh they must’ve got engaged! the second i… 5 seconds ago

stfukaila

la negrita RT @tinyeuphoria_: so,, you’re telling me vanessa hudgens and austin butler broke up?? after 9 whole years?? in conclusion, love isnt real… 7 seconds ago

Legg_Dani1

Danielle RT @KaiiStarr: Austin Butler really wasted 9 YEARS of my good sis Vanessa Hudgens time😐 9 YEARS & HIS BONY ASS COULDNT EVEN GET DOWN ON 1 K… 7 seconds ago

nnnissa12

nissa ☪️ RT @chrrycanyonmoon: if austin butler won’t wife vanessa hudgens i will https://t.co/50mCF2hCum 7 seconds ago

miguelduran56

Miguelon 🦍 RT @MrAbidur: Zac Efron finding out that Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke up: https://t.co/XYvIFfyc8b 7 seconds ago

