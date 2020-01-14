Global  

Dave Chappelle Endorses Andrew Yang for President

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Andrew Yang just garnered another major celebrity endorsement: Dave Chappelle. The Democratic presidential hopeful confirmed the news with a picture of himself and the comedian on Tuesday (January 14) on his social media. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dave Chappelle “Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang. You are the best. Let’s [...]
News video: Dave Chappelle Endorses Andrew Yang for President

Dave Chappelle Endorses Andrew Yang for President 01:05

 Dave Chappelle Endorses Andrew Yang for President . Chappelle has officially joined the “Yang Gang.”. The comedy legend announced his presidential endorsement on Tuesday. telling fans he’d be supporting the entrepreneur. Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang. You are the best....

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle join Eddie Murphy's triumphant Saturday Night Live return [Video]Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle join Eddie Murphy's triumphant Saturday Night Live return

Eddie Murphy made a triumphant return to the Saturday Night Live stage and enlisted his mates Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Tracy Morgan to pull off an epic surprise for fans.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Democratic Debate: Biden, Warren, Sanders, Yang, Buttigieg Threaten To Skip [Video]Democratic Debate: Biden, Warren, Sanders, Yang, Buttigieg Threaten To Skip

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang, and Pete Buttigieg are taking a stand. The entire group of leaders has all threatened to skip next week's primary debate. Some are surprised by..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published


Comedian Dave Chappelle Endorses Andrew Yang, Will Join Campaign In South Carolina

'Dave is one of the most important voices in our country today and I’m thrilled he has thrown his support behind this campaign'
Daily Caller

Dave Chappelle to endorse, perform shows to support Andrew Yang's 2020 presidential campaign

Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to endorse and campaign for 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang. 
FOXNews.com

