Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bolsonaro calls Oscar-nominated Brazil political film 'rubbish'

Japan Today Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday dismissed an Oscar-nominated Netflix documentary about the 2016 impeachment of leftist ex-leader Dilma Rousseff as "rubbish." The film, which exposes the deep…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Making A Melodramatic Film Like “Invisible Life” Felt Like Composing Music To Karim Aïnouz [Video]Making A Melodramatic Film Like “Invisible Life” Felt Like Composing Music To Karim Aïnouz

Being raised on soap operas in Brazil, “Invisible Life” director Karim Aïnouz felt prepared to take the risks necessary to pull off his latest melodramatic film.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:42Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.