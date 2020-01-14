Bolsonaro calls Oscar-nominated Brazil political film 'rubbish'

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday dismissed an Oscar-nominated Netflix documentary about the 2016 impeachment of leftist ex-leader Dilma Rousseff as "rubbish." The film, which exposes the deep…

