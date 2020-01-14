Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Stephen King faces backlash for saying 'quality' should matter in Oscar nominees over 'diversity'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Legendary horror author Stephen King is facing backlash on Tuesday for his commentary on this year's Oscar nominations, stressing that the "quality" of the art should matter over "diversity."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Stephen King's Comments On Diversity Stir Controversy

Stephen King's Comments On Diversity Stir Controversy 00:45

 Stephen King apparently doesn’t believe diversity should override art. The horror author from Maine weighed in Tuesday on the lack of diversity in this year’s Oscar nominations. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cynthia Erivo reportedly declines invitation to perform at BAFTAs amid diversity backlash [Video]Cynthia Erivo reportedly declines invitation to perform at BAFTAs amid diversity backlash

Cynthia Erivo reportedly turned down the opportunity to perform at the BAFTA Awards, due to all the acting nominees for gongs at the event being white.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Backlash grows over Oscars' lack of diversity

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is facing criticism over the lack of diversity in its Oscar nominations again. Out of 20 nominees in acting...
CBS News

2020 Academy Award nominations spark outrage, return of #Oscarssowhite

This year's Academy Award nominations have created new controversy over whether the Oscars are too white and too male. Nineteen out of the 20 acting nominees on...
CBS News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.