Elton John & Bernie Taupin Talk Oscar Nomination & Being Inspired by The Supremes: Exclusive

Billboard.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Elton John may be late to his own famed Oscar party on Feb. 9, but it will be for the best of reasons. John and longtime lyricist, Bernie Taupin,...
News video: Here Are the 2020 Oscar Nominees for Best Original Song | Billboard News

Here Are the 2020 Oscar Nominees for Best Original Song | Billboard News 01:36

 Elton John and Bernie Taupin, fresh off their Golden Globe win for best original song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman (Paramount), were nominated for an Oscar in that category on Monday (Jan. 13).

Elton John & Bernie Taupin Win First Award as a Duo at Golden Globes 2020

Elton John and Bernie Taupin hold their award while posing for photos in the press room at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly...
Just Jared

Are Golden Globe Winners Elton John & Bernie Taupin and Hildur Guðnadóttir Now Oscar Front-Runners?

Talk about perfect timing. Hildur Guðnadóttir won a Golden Globe for best original score for Joker on Sunday night (Jan. 5) -- right smack in the...
Billboard.com

