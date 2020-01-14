Global  

'Game of Thrones' actors among Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' cast

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Amazon.com Inc unveiled the first cast of actors for its highly anticipated "The Lord of the Rings" streaming television series on Tuesday, including two "Game of Thrones" veterans, and said production would begin in New Zealand next month.
