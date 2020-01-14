Global  

Meghan Markle Spotted for the First Time Since Announcing 'Step Back' From Royal Family

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (AKA Meghan Markle) is heading out. The 38-year-old royal was seen on Tuesday (January 14) boarding a seaplane heading to Vancouver, Canada, as seen in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Markle Meghan was spotted smiling, wearing a long green jacket with her [...]
News video: How The 'Megxit' Pair Could Build A Billion-Dollar Brand

How The 'Megxit' Pair Could Build A Billion-Dollar Brand 00:38

 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are stepping back as "senior" members of the royal family. According to Business Insider, they said in their Instagram announcement that they intend "to become financially independent." Reports have already surfaced that Markle has signed a voice-over deal with Disney....

Let’s Talk: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit [Video]Let’s Talk: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit

ABC news royal contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber discusses the latest of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choosing to split their time between the UK and Canada.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 04:40Published

The Security Challenges Posed By 'Megxit' [Video]The Security Challenges Posed By 'Megxit'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently announced they're stepping back from their royal duties. They intend to work towards financial independence from the royal family, i.e. the taxpayers. But..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:52Published


Meghan Markle Jets Off to Vancouver in Style Amid Royal Family Drama

The Duchess of Sussex has left the building. After a long few weeks of family turmoil amidst Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down as senior...
E! Online

Why Meghan Markle Didn't Call Into Prince Harry's Meeting With the Royal Family

Meghan Markle decided to sit this one out. On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II hosted a family summit to discuss the future roles of Meghan and Prince Harry within the...
E! Online


