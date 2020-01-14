Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cardi B Wants To Run For Congress One Day

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Cardi B could one day be sitting in congress. In a series of tweets, the 27-year-old rapper revealed her political ambitions. “I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment,” she wrote. Cardi revealed that she became interested after watching a few war documentaries. “Like I [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren says she will go around Congress to cancel $1.6 trillion of US student debt on 'day one' as president

Elizabeth Warren says she will go around Congress to cancel $1.6 trillion of US student debt on 'day one' as president· *Sen. Elizabeth Warren rolled out a plan on Tuesday pledging to start forgiving the US's $1.6 trillion in student loan debt on the first day of her presidency...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.