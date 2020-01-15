Global  

Run-DMC & Aerosmith Are Performing Together at the Grammys 2020! (Report)

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Run-DMC and Aerosmith are reuniting! The legendary hip-hop troupe and the rock band will reunite for a performance at the 2020 Grammys on January 26, Variety reported on Tuesday (January 14). “The duo are not expected to perform with the Boston group for their entire set — which makes it seem likely that the band [...]
