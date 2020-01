Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Nearly one full day after Fred Claus star Vince Vaughn shook hands with President Donald Trump at the BCS National Championship game, The Five’s Dana Perino was still talking about the moment as an example of how “outrage, it always comes from the left”—without actually naming a single person on the left who has publicly expressed outrage. […] 👓 View full article