Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Baby Yoda is Coming to a Build-A-Bear Workshop Near You

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Baby Yoda is getting a Build-A-Bear Workshop makeover. The beloved fictional character from Disney+’s The Mandaorian series will be available to take home as a plush toy in the next few months, Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John announced on Tuesday (January 14). Sharon showed off the new toy at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Business [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Derek Hough Only Wants Baby Yoda For Christmas [Video]Derek Hough Only Wants Baby Yoda For Christmas

Derek Hough, judge on NBC's "World of Dance," shares that this holiday season he is obsessed with Baby Yoda from Disney+'s "The Mandalorian"....so much so that it's the only item on his wishlist.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Reports: Baby Yoda might soon be landing at a Build-a-Bear near you

Build-a-Bear Workshop is here to save the universe and is reportedly debuting a Baby Yoda plush.  
Delawareonline

Baby Yoda, the hit from Star Wars series 'The Mandalorian,' is coming soon to Build-A-Bear stores

The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda is coming soon to Build-A-Bear stores nationwide. Baby Yoda, aka The Child, has been the star of the Star Wars series.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.