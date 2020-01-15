Baby Yoda is Coming to a Build-A-Bear Workshop Near You

Baby Yoda is getting a Build-A-Bear Workshop makeover. The beloved fictional character from Disney+’s The Mandaorian series will be available to take home as a plush toy in the next few months, Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John announced on Tuesday (January 14). Sharon showed off the new toy at the ICR Conference in Orlando, Business [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Derek Hough Only Wants Baby Yoda For Christmas Derek Hough, judge on NBC's "World of Dance," shares that this holiday season he is obsessed with Baby Yoda from Disney+'s "The Mandalorian"....so much so that it's the only item on his wishlist. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 01:10Published on December 3, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Reports: Baby Yoda might soon be landing at a Build-a-Bear near you Build-a-Bear Workshop is here to save the universe and is reportedly debuting a Baby Yoda plush.

Delawareonline 9 hours ago



Baby Yoda, the hit from Star Wars series 'The Mandalorian,' is coming soon to Build-A-Bear stores The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda is coming soon to Build-A-Bear stores nationwide. Baby Yoda, aka The Child, has been the star of the Star Wars series.

USATODAY.com 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this