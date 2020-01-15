Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Eddie Murphy’s Axel Foley Goes On Wild Ride In New BEVERLY HILLS COP 35th Anniversary Collection Bonus Feature

SOHH Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Eddie Murphy’s Axel Foley Goes On Wild Ride In New BEVERLY HILLS COP 35th Anniversary Collection Bonus FeatureHollywood superstar Eddie Murphy is everywhere these days from hosting “Saturday Night Live” to starring in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name flick but even more notably in the newly released 35th anniversary 3-movie Beverly Hills Cop collection. In celebration of the limited edition Blu-ray landing in retail stores today, SOHH has an exclusive sneak peek […]

The post Eddie Murphy’s Axel Foley Goes On Wild Ride In New BEVERLY HILLS COP 35th Anniversary Collection Bonus Feature appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Award Honored Eddie Murphy

The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Award Honored Eddie Murphy 00:34

 Hollywood stars gathered Sunday night to celebrate the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards. Taye Diggs returned once again to host the program that celebrates the best in television and film. Eddie Murphy received a lifetime achievement award for his nearly 4-decade long career. Kristen Bell,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.