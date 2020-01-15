Global  

Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Visit at Women's Center in Vancouver

E! Online Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Rain or shine, Meghan Markle's philanthropic efforts continue on. The Duchess of Sussex ditched the royal family's ongoing drama to spend time with several women focused on...
News video: Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated'

Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated' 01:16

 Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated'. On Jan. 8, Buckingham Palace responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprise announcement that they were “stepping back” from their royal duties. . In the statement, Buckingham Palace said “discussions” with the pair...

Prince Harry and Meghan’s New Year’s Eve [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan’s New Year’s Eve

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent their holiday season in Vancouver, Canada. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what we know about their New Year’s Eve.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:02Published


Meghan Markle spotted at first public engagement since royal split

Meghan Markle spotted at first public engagement since royal splitMeghan Markle has stepped out for her first public engagement in Canada, visiting a women's centre in Vancouver to meet with volunteers and workers.A photo...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •AceShowbizMid-DayLainey GossipE! Online

