Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Visit at Women's Center in Vancouver

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated' 01:16 Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated'. On Jan. 8, Buckingham Palace responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprise announcement that they were “stepping back” from their royal duties. . In the statement, Buckingham Palace said “discussions” with the pair...