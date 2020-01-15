Global  

Bernie and Biden Share a Laugh Over North Korea Calling Joe a ‘Rabid Dog’ Who ‘Should Be Beaten to Death With a Stick’

Mediaite Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
*Joe Biden* and *Bernie Sanders* shared a laugh at tonight's debate over North Korea attacking Biden as a "rabid dog."
