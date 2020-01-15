Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Vanessa Hudgens Hits the Red Carpet After Austin Butler Split in Outrageous Feathered Look

E! Online Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
What breakup? Vanessa Hudgens looked as if she didn't have a care in the world while walking the red carpet at the Bad Boys for Life premiere, which took place just hours after it...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After 9 Years of Dating

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After 9 Years of Dating 01:02

 Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After 9 Years of Dating According to US Weekly, the couple recently called it quits. An unnamed source told the publication, "Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup." Rumors of a...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Break Up [Video]Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Break Up

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler have reportedly split and now I no longer believe in true love.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 01:26Published

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's relationship secrets [Video]Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's relationship secrets

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's relationship secrets The couple are often separated for work but Vanessa revealed, she and Austin rely on technology to keep in touch. She told the February issue of..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Hudgens Takes Out the Trash On Heels of Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens needed a clean slate in both her love life and her kitchen -- so she took care of both in one fell swoop ... kicking all that trash to the curb....
TMZ.com

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Split After Over 8 Years of Dating (Report)

A report has emerged suggesting Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have split up after almost a decade of dating. “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up,...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.