Vanessa Hudgens Hits the Red Carpet After Austin Butler Split in Outrageous Feathered Look
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () What breakup? Vanessa Hudgens looked as if she didn't have a care in the world while walking the red carpet at the Bad Boys for Life premiere, which took place just hours after it...
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After 9 Years of Dating According to US Weekly, the couple recently called it quits. An unnamed source told the publication, "Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup." Rumors of a...
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's relationship secrets The couple are often separated for work but Vanessa revealed, she and Austin rely on technology to keep in touch. She told the February issue of..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:10Published