Cardi B Gets Bernie Sanders' Support After She Talks About Running For Congress

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders would love to see Cardi B as a member of Congress. The 78-year-old U.S. Senator shared his thoughts about the 27-year-old rapper running after she recently tweeted about her political ambitions. “Cardi B is deeply concerned about what’s happening in the country,” Bernie told TMZ. “She knows what it’s like to live in [...]
News video: Cardi B Is Considering a Future in Politics

Cardi B Is Considering a Future in Politics 01:06

 Cardi B Is Considering a Future in Politics In a series of tweets, the Grammy winner says she "loves government," but doesn't agree with it. Cardi B, via Twitter Cardi B, via Twitter Cardi went on to tease that she will talk more in the future about potential political aspirations. In the meantime,...

