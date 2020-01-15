After Ritu Nanda's death, Neetu Kapoor shares 'lovely memories' of her with Ranbir Kapoor, others

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared fond memories of her sister-in-law Ritu Nanda, who died on Tuesday. Neetu shared a set of pictures of Ritu with Ranbir Kapoor (Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's son) and herself and wrote, "Lovely memories," adding a few heart emoticons.


