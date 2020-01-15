Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star alongside Richard Madden for the 'Citadel' Amazon series

Sify Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): In a recent series of tweets, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made the announcement that she would be starring alongside Richard Madden in 'Citadel,' a Russo brothers drama series that'll be launched on Amazon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joke new puppy was snubbed from Golden Globes [Video]Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joke new puppy was snubbed from Golden Globes

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have joked that they were planning on bringing their puppy Gino to the Golden Globes.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:34Published

Golden Globes: Priyanka-Nick's stylish red carpet outing [Video]Golden Globes: Priyanka-Nick's stylish red carpet outing

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her hubby Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance at the red carpet of the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining Amazon’s spy series ‘Citadel’

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star opposite Richard Madden in the U.S. edition of “Citadel,” a drama series to be produced in...
Seattle Times

Golden Globes 2020: Pretty in pink Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for a power couple on the red carpet

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas slayed on the red carpet and as presenters at 77th Golden Globe Awards.
DNA Also reported by •Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fatebound

 RT @THR: Amazon has inked #GameOfThrones veteran @_richardmadden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) to star in 'Citadel,' a global… 16 seconds ago

rmaddenfan

Richard Madden Fan Press: Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Richard Madden To Star In ‘Citadel’, Amazon’s Russo Brothers International Event Ser… https://t.co/az4lyaS0uA 5 minutes ago

Luis312012

Luis Gonzalez Chavez♿️ RT @THR: Richard Madden (@_richardmadden) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) to star in 'Citadel.' Here's what you need to know ab… 5 minutes ago

bali_1980

Bali RT @TwitterMoments: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden will star in Amazon's new series Citadel. https://t.co/ULvBGBq7nY 8 minutes ago

Priyankator

🐤 RT @AGBOfilms: AGBO Films is proud to share the first casting details for our upcoming global event multi-series, #Citadel, in partnership… 9 minutes ago

LaurenNBaily

Lauren Baily RT @DEADLINE: EXCLUSIVE: @priyankachopra & @_richardmadden are set to headline 'Citadel', Anthony and Joe Russo’s upcoming global event mul… 9 minutes ago

PriyankaXChris

Jai RT @Variety_TV: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden to Star in Russo Brothers Amazon Series https://t.co/YT40d5AcH6 https://t.co/S7n3TuEU… 13 minutes ago

OzGoofyPrincess

Westeros has a Starbucks "Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden star in new Amazon multi-series" https://t.co/TJPwxDbdfU 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.