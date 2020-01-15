Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Winners and Losers From the Democratic Debate in Iowa

Mediaite Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The final debate before the 2020 Democratic primaries kick off with the Iowa Caucuses next month went down on Tuesday night. The stage was fraught with tension: a bitter feud between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders was launched on Monday by a CNN report, apparently leaked by the Warren camp, accusing the Vermont senator of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Drake University Will Host A Democratic Debate On Tuesday Night

Drake University Will Host A Democratic Debate On Tuesday Night 01:54

 It’s the final debate before the Iowa caucuses (1:54). WCCO 4 News At Noon – January 14, 2020

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Joe Biden Benefits From Warren/Sanders Feud [Video]How Joe Biden Benefits From Warren/Sanders Feud

On Tuesday night, CNN held a Democratic Presidential debate. It was the last before the Iowa caucuses. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren sparred with each other. According to Business..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Democrats Prepare For Final Debate Before Iowa Caucus [Video]Democrats Prepare For Final Debate Before Iowa Caucus

Iowa is the first state to vote for presidential candidates in 2020.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The winners, losers and biggest takeaways from the Iowa debate

Here's what surprised us and what will have the biggest impact from the last debate before Iowa's caucuses.
Politico Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.comThe WrapSeattle TimesMashable

Can a woman be president? US networks headline gender clash at Dem debate

New York, Jan 15 (IANS) With no clear winners emerging from a swiftly shrinking Democratic field, Americas leading newspapers and television networks headlined...
Sify Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

VABVOX

Victoria Brownworth #NoWarWithIran If you watched the #DemDebate, this will floor you: Buttigieg & Bernie are framed as the winners (WHUT?). Bernie is… https://t.co/MYzElxoIL1 1 minute ago

KoltovskoyYakov

Yakov Koltovskoy Takeaways from the January Democratic debate - The Washington Post https://t.co/T8d4NXyo3r 2 minutes ago

aogarza

Amb Antonio Garza Takeaways from the January Democratic debate - ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ https://t.co/UyHeh7HwMK 2 minutes ago

Brambleman

Jonathan Grant Winners and losers from the Democratic debate https://t.co/IqJsywrm5E 5 minutes ago

Thunderbirds511

Thunderbird(fan) 🌊🥄🌈⛪️🇺🇸 Winners and losers from the Iowa Democratic debate https://t.co/EJvJvJGVkc 7 minutes ago

Yretciva

Red Bird of Paradise DEAR WAPO: The proper phrase is DEMOCRAT DEBATE. It is not DEMOCRATIC DEBATE. There is absolutely not… https://t.co/zx6oYGzYSQ 8 minutes ago

kaysteiger

Kay Steiger winners and losers from last night’s #DemDebate https://t.co/RoQIR4s5RQ 9 minutes ago

SoundsKugle

TeamTrudeau 🇨🇦🐝🌅RCMPete #PeteForAmerica RT @ArcoJove: "No candidate benefitted more from the increased space on the stage. Buttigieg was able to use his military experience, play… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.