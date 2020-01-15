Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Alia's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' first look out

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Alia Bhatt is all set to impress her fans with her acting prowess in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Yesterday, the star took to her Instagram handle to drop the logo and today we've got our hands on the first look posters of the film featuring Alia.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Alia Bhatt REVEALS Her First Pic With Ranbir Kapoor In 2020 [Video]Alia Bhatt REVEALS Her First Pic With Ranbir Kapoor In 2020

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated new year together. And here the first picture from their vacation is out. Watch the video to have a look

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 00:58Published

Alia & Ranbir's New Year Picture, Sara Ali Khan's Vacation, Hardik Pandya Engaged | Top 10 News [Video]Alia & Ranbir's New Year Picture, Sara Ali Khan's Vacation, Hardik Pandya Engaged | Top 10 News

Alia Bhatt’s First Pic With Ranbir Kapoor Out, Alia Bhatt’s First Pic With Ranbir Kapoor Out, Sara Ali Khan's Vacation Pictures, Hardik Pandya Engaged and Hardik Pandya getting engaged are amongst..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' first look: Presenting Alia Bhatt as powerful and fierce 'mafia queen'

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is based on Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. The plot revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. Alia...
Zee News

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' First Look: Alia Bhatt is sheer perfection in a never-seen-before avatar in latest posters

The first look of Alia Bhatt in and as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is out.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Shraddh50150845

chanchal Rastogi. RT @htshowbiz: #GangubaiKathiawadi first look: #AliaBhatt will pierce your soul with her gaze as a gun-wielding brothel owner https://t.co/… 8 seconds ago

mygoodtimes

GOODTIMES The first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi is bewitching! #AliaBhatt #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansali_produc… https://t.co/KxaZ9buslQ 6 minutes ago

ajayman29692725

ajay mandloi RT @Bollyhungama: #GANGUBAIKATHIAWADI FIRST LOOK: #AliaBhatt looks FIERCE in #SanjayLeelaBhansali's drama @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc http… 9 minutes ago

SakshiT53616572

Sakshi Tripathi RT @timesofindia: #GangubaiKathiawadi first look: 'Mafia Queen' @aliaa08 in a never-seen-before avatar via @etimes https://t.co/mOL8L63… 9 minutes ago

sandeepx_

sandeep RT @etimes: Fans are going gaga over @aliaa08's #GangubaiKathiawadi posters and showering their love on the actress #AliaBhatt #SanjayLee… 23 minutes ago

sandeepx_

sandeep RT @firstpost: #GangubaiKathiawadi @aliaa08's maiden collaboration with #SanjayLeelaBhansali will release on 11 September https://t.co/MdnD… 23 minutes ago

Being_Alia_Fan

GanguBai Kathiawadi RT @etimes: #GangubaiKathiawadi first look: @AliaBhatt's transformation as the 'Mafia Queen' will leave you speechless https://t.co/tHyxlN… 23 minutes ago

Being_Alia_Fan

GanguBai Kathiawadi RT @bollybubble: ‘#GangubaiKathiawadi’ First Look: #AliaBhatt looks like the ultimate bone-chilling mafia queen @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc… 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.