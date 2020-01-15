Global  

Colbert Marvels at Warren’s Debate Zinger About Male Rivals’ Many Election Defeats: ‘Now They’ve Lost Their Balls to Elizabeth Warren!’

Mediaite Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
In a live show following the first 2020 Democratic debate, Late Show host Stephen Colbert zeroed in on the disputed story that Bernie Sanders warned Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn’t beat President Donald Trump in 2020 and marveled at the Massachusetts senator’s well-rehearsed quip mocking here male rivals’ election track records. “The big story heading into the debate […]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Elizabeth Warren Confirms Bernie Sanders Said a Woman Couldn’t Win the 2020 Presidential Election

Elizabeth Warren Confirms Bernie Sanders Said a Woman Couldn’t Win the 2020 Presidential Election 01:18

 Elizabeth Warren Confirms Bernie Sanders Said a Woman Couldn’t Win the 2020 Presidential Election On Jan. 13, Elizabeth Warren released a statement in regard to the recent news surrounding a private meeting with Bernie Sanders in 2018. According to initial reports by CNN, Sanders told Warren that...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren Says She'll Cancel College Debt Without Awaiting Congress [Video]Elizabeth Warren Says She'll Cancel College Debt Without Awaiting Congress

Her plan would effectively erase outstanding loans for about 42 million Americans.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:07Published

Warren vows to wipe out student loan debt [Video]Warren vows to wipe out student loan debt

Democrat Elizabeth Warren outlined on Tuesday how, if elected to the White House, she would on the first day of her presidency cancel federal student loan debt of up to $50,000 dollars by using the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Who can beat Trump in 2020? Warren, Biden clash over 'woman' comment during Democratic debate

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren got into a debate over a major controversy that erupted in the days leading up to the debate.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comThe AgeNYTimes.com

Warren torches men on debate stage for their election records

The attack came as Warren clashed with Sanders over his alleged statement that a woman can't win the 2020 election.
Politico Also reported by •Mediaite

