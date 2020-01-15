Global  

Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx Grab Dinner Together in London

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx step out to grab some grub together! The Just Mercy co-stars, ages 32 and 52, respectively, were spotted leaving Sexy Fish after their meal on Tuesday (January 14) in London, England. Jamie Foxx carried a backpack with a speaker attached to it as he hopped in his ride, and [...]
News video: Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx talk getting into character for Just Mercy

Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx talk getting into character for Just Mercy 04:12

 Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx talk getting into character for Just Mercy

